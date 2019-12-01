Rain exits later Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Pockets of ice possible over the higher elevations of Blue Ridge Mountains through this Sunday morning. Mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces. This does include U.S. Route 33 over the Blue Ridge. All other areas will continue to have a cold rain with areas of fog.
The widespread rain will exit in the afternoon. A lingering shower, clouds and drizzle this afternoon. Mainly dry overnight tonight into Monday morning. A spotty shower Monday afternoon as the wind increases from the north and northwest. Snow will remain to our northwest over the mountains of West Virginia.
Dry weather with more sunshine expected Tuesday through Thursday. We will have temperatures near or a little above average for the first week of December.
It now looks like a weak storm system will pass over us later Friday with our next rain shower risk. Not expecting a washout though.
The early call for next weekend is for cool sunshine.
Sunday: Rainy morning. A leftover shower and drizzle this afternoon. Clouds and areas of fog.
Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: A dry morning. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance for a passing shower in the afternoon. It’ll become blustery. Highs in the 40s. West, northwest winds up to 20 mph later in the day and evening.
Monday night: Clearing and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Northwest breeze.
Tuesday through Thursday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows near 32 degrees.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Shower chance. High near 50.
Sunshine should return next weekend. Highs in the 40s.
