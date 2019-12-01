Quarterback Bryce Perkins continues to build Cavalier legacy with victory over Hokies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Bryce Perkins was celebrating on the field with the fans following the Cavaliers’ victory over Tech on Friday
The quarterback was looking for redemption against the Hokies, after fumbling in overtime in last year’s defeat.
“I was the last play that ultimately ended up losing us the game," says Perkins. "I had to sit with that all year, and it hurt. This year I really wanted to go out there, and be aggressive, and give everything I had for this team.”
Perkins did his part, and then some, with a career-high 164 yards rushing, to go along with 311 yards passing. He ran for two touchdowns, and threw for another.
The performance was even more impressive, considering he went to the hospital following the Liberty game to get treated for tonsillitis.
Perkins says, “Monday, I went back to the doctor, because my tonsils were really swollen. I couldn’t talk, and they had to drain my tonsils, and really get in there. They pulled about this much puss out of my tonsils. Yeah, they were amazed I was able to play on Saturday, just for how I was feeling.”
Perkins transferred to Virginia has a junior, but he made a big impact on the program in a short period of time.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do. There’s not a play he can’t make. I think Bryce Perkins changes the face of UVa football. This era certainly doesn’t happen without Bryce at quarterback.”
Perkins says, “I could see the direction this program was turning under coach Mendenhall, and it was only time before we get over this hump, and we just improve.”
The victory against Tech means UVa will be playing in the ACC Championship game for the first time in program history.
“It’s going to be a lot of emotions,” says Perkins. "A lot of the guys are going to be excited. I’m going to be excited. It’s going to be a great experience, and a great challenge for this program, to do the things that we set out to do, and be in the situation we’ve always talked about. All the goals that we set at the beginning of the year are right in front of us.”
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.