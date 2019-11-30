Interstate 81 - Crash causing major delays near exit 245 in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, V.A. (WHSV) - Two people were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center after an RV crashed into the underpass on I-81 near exit 245 in Harrisonburg. Three dogs were also in the motor home and are now being cared for.
Several lanes were closed off because of the crash. Traffic was backed up in both directions, causing delays of up to six miles.
Crews re-opened the lanes around 5:30 p.m.
Information Courtesy of WHSV
Virginia Department of Transportation:
STAUNTON – All lanes have reopened at a crash site on Interstate 81 at mile marker 246. This is in the area of the Port Republic Road bridge at exit 245 in Harrisonburg. Earlier this evening all northbound and southbound lanes were closed.
Delays up to six miles were reported. Emergency crews and recovery vehicles responded to the scene.
