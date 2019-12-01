A Greene County bull riding seven year old heads to Las Vegas to compete in World Finals

Tiffiney Sims, Bronc’s mother, agrees. She said, “It runs in the family started with my father. He had horses and a farm and started me about nine years old. And from that point. My brother and sister, we all do it, our children do it.” Bronc still gets a little nervous getting on the bull, but has a plan in place after he falls off. He said, “if you even are hurt, get up and run.”