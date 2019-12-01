A Greene County bull riding seven year old heads to Las Vegas to compete in World Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Most seven year olds spend their free time playing video games or riding their bikes, but one Greene County child uses his spare time to practice his bull riding. Ashwin Bronc Jessee, whose family calls him Bronc, comes from a long line of bull riders. His grandfather and mother were world qualifiers, but he said he did not feel any pressure from relatives to ride.
Tiffiney Sims, Bronc’s mother, agrees. She said, “It runs in the family started with my father. He had horses and a farm and started me about nine years old. And from that point. My brother and sister, we all do it, our children do it.” Bronc still gets a little nervous getting on the bull, but has a plan in place after he falls off. He said, “if you even are hurt, get up and run.”
Bronc heads to Las Vegas on Wednesday to compete in the International Miniature Bull Riders World Finals. If you want to help sponsor that trip or keep up with his bull riding adventures, you can do so on his Facebook page here.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.