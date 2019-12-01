Commonwealth Cup rivalry continues at a comedy show

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The University of Virginia, Virginia Tech rivalry continued on Saturday night at the Southern Cafe and Music Hall in Charlottesville with the Commonwealth Cup Winstmas Games.
Comedian Winston Hodges hosts weekly comedy hybrid shows and decided to make this one a second battle for the Commonwealth Cup trophy. Team UVA and Team Tech competed in improv games, audience participation and challenges. Hodges handpicked comics that have affiliation with both schools.
“There’s no better way to start a new competition and a new tradition than the day after game kind of like continue that fun rivalry energy in something that’s a little more lighthearted than football like stand up comedy,” Hodges said.
Hodges says he hopes this comedy competition will become a tradition every year with the football game.
