Charlottesville family building new home with help from Habitat for Humanity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville family will get to experience home ownership for the first time, thanks to hard work and help from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.
The Waller family, Queznay, Darrell, and their four kids, had simply outgrown their two-bedroom apartment in Friendship Court. They teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a brand-new home in the city.
“So much went through my mind like, ‘We’re so young and we’re going to be owning our own home.’" Queznay Waller said. “That is an amazing feeling, overwhelmed with joy, pretty much we were so excited.”
The Wallers will be moving into one of four new homes Habitat is building on Nassau St. They, and other prospective homeowners, aren’t just buying the house. They’re helping to build the home themselves. They also have been working with Habitat for Humanity to prepare for the financial burdens that come with owning a home.
“We work with them really hard to improve their credit, to save for a down payment, to learn how to take care of a house, to build a house," Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville said. "Then, they build that house in partnership with the community that comes together every day to support them.”
The kids are excited about the possibility, too. They can’t stop talking about their own rooms and yard.
“They can’t stop talking about it," Queznay said. "We can’t stop riding by, it’s like so amazing. So amazing, they just can’t wait to have their own yard and their own room.”
Habitat for Humanity says that affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Charlottesville.
“Even more, there are people who have lacked access to the equity and stability that home ownership brings,” Rosensweig said. "We’re hoping within the next four to five years to be at a place where we’re building 45 to 50 (homes) a year, and really really aggressively tackling the local problem.”
The Wallers will be moving in by July of 2020. They look forward to spending next Holiday season in their very own home.
