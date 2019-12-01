Albemarle County vineyard owner selling Christmas trees to honor daughter’s memory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Scottsville winery is offering a chance to cut down your own Christmas tree and enjoy a glass of Virginia wine, all while supporting a good cause.
Knight’s Gambit Vineyard in Albemarle County has kicked off its annual Christmas tree sale. They offer the chance to cut down your own tree, or you can buy a pre-cut Fraser fir grown on Mt. Rogers. The winery has been holding the sale as a benefit every year since 2007, to honor the memory of owner Paul Summers’ late daughter, Alex.
“She was a very empathetic, caring individual who could have done a lot of good in this world,” Summers said. “So we sell Christmas trees to benefit her and sell them in her name.”
All proceeds from the Christmas tree sale go to various organizations and non-profits around Central Virginia. The donations are made through the Alex Summers Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Fund.
“We give the money to the free clinic, the food bank, Camp Holiday Trails, Toy Lift, the Santa Fund, and other charities in and around Charlottesville,” Summers said. “Just as a way to try to do some good and to keep her name alive.”
The Christmas tree sale continues Saturdays and Sundays until December 15th.
