Downtown Charlottesville businesses see a lot of foot traffic on Small Business Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some of the businesses on Charlottesville’s downtown mall saw a lot of foot traffic on small business Saturday. The businesses said there’s one big reason contributing to their success in the community.
The owner of Blue Whale Books and the General Manager of Quattro Tizi said knowing the people in Charlottesville gives them an advantage over big retailers.
“We know from years and years of experience, what sort of things our customers in this market are looking for. It’s not dictated by some national algorithm," Blue Whale Books Owner Scott Fennessey said
“We’re learning our clientele, more than we can ever imagine. So when we buy, when we shop for people, when we pull things into the store we have certain people that we’re buying for, but we’re also bringing things that are new to Charlottesville," Quattro Tizi General Manager Ian Dllad said.
Both businesses appreciate people in Charlottesville shopping local.
