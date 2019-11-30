Rainy overnight and Sunday morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Pockets of ice possible over the northern Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains overnight into Sunday morning. Mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces. This does include U.S. Route 33 over the Blue Ridge. All other areas will get a cold rain overnight into Sunday morning.
Even a rumble of thunder is possible Sunday morning when the heaviest rain occurs. The widespread rain will exit in the afternoon. A lingering shower possible Sunday night and Monday afternoon as the wind increases from the north and northwest.
Dry weather with more sunshine expected Tuesday through Thursday. We will have temperatures near or a little above average for the first week of December.
It now looks like a weak storm system will pass over us later Friday with our next rain shower risk.
The early call for next weekend is for cool sunshine.
Saturday night: A cold rain arrives. Patchy fog. Steady temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Rainy morning. Scattered afternoon shower. Mostly cloudy. A half to one inch of rain on average is projected.
Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: A dry morning. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance for a passing shower in the afternoon. It’ll be blustery. Highs in the 40s.
Monday night: Clearing and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday through Thursday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows near 32 degrees.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Shower chance. High near 50.
Sunshine should return next weekend. Highs in the 40s.
