A more than 40 Foot tree is featured at annual North Garden Tree Lighting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The holiday spirit is in full swing in one Albemarle County neighborhood.
A Christmas tree more than 40 feet tall was lit on Saturday evening at the Crossroad Corner Shops in North Garden. It’s all part of the area’s tree lighting and Christmas market. One of the event organizers Katherine Burton says,"We were hoping to really accomplish all people coming together in our community and enjoying and fellowshipping together."
The event included free cookies and a visit from Santa.
