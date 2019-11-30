Junior League of Charlottesville hosts ’Cookies with Santa’event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Children in Albemarle County got to enjoy a special treat with old Saint Nick. The Junior League of Charlottesville hosted ‘Cookies with Santa’ at The Shops at Stonefield on Friday evening.
The event raises money for the league to support programming and volunteer services throughout the community. Besides chocolate chip cookies, children also got their picture taken with Santa and got to color.
"It's a great event that kids absolutely love and it's a great way for them to enjoy the holiday season and it's not just like going to the mall and sitting on Santa’s lap, it's really a personal family experience,” Chair Woman Lindsey Martin said.
On December 8, the league will be hosting ‘Pets with Santa’ for furry friends. That will also be at the Shops at Stonefield.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.