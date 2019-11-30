ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a fatal ATV crash off Parsons Green Lane in the Crozet area.
Upon arrival, officials discovered the body of Chad D. Ervin, 44 years old, of Charlottesville, who was declared dead on-scene.
While the cause of the crash is still unknown, the investigation remains ongoing.
County of Albemarle Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Around 7:25 am, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call of a male discovered trapped under an ATV off Parsons Green Lane in the Crozet area. Chad D. Ervin, 44 years old, of Charlottesville, was declared dead on-scene. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.