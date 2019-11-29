Chilly Rain This Weekend

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight into Saturday morning, ahead of the next large storm system to impact the Eastern U.S. for the weekend. While the morning, looks to start dry, a chilly rain is expected to develop for most locations by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures in the chilly upper 30s to low 40s. At the initial onset, a brief period of sleet may occur, but go over to all rain. The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge could see some freezing rain.Elsewhere, a chilly rain to continue into Sunday, then taper to more showery conditions. Temperatures will likely remain in the chilly 40s. At this time, rain amounts of a half to one inch expected.