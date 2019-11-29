Chilly Rain This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A chilly and wet weekend, set to unfold.
Clouds will increase and thicken tonight into Saturday morning, ahead of the next large storm system to impact the Eastern U.S. for the weekend. While the morning, looks to start dry, a chilly rain is expected to develop for most locations by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures in the chilly upper 30s to low 40s. At the initial onset, a brief period of sleet may occur, but go over to all rain. The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge could see some freezing rain.Elsewhere, a chilly rain to continue into Sunday, then taper to more showery conditions. Temperatures will likely remain in the chilly 40s. At this time, rain amounts of a half to one inch expected.
Mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday, with some showers still possible. Dry and brighter skies return for the rest of next week, with temperatures slightly below average.
Tonight: Variable clouds and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, rain developing, mainly during the PM. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Periods of Rain likely. Chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid 30s
Monday: Variable clouds, chilly, breezy. Few showers possible. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s.
