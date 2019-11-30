Charlottesville Holiday Market returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market has returned, just in time for Small Business Saturday. The annual event sees the weekly City Market transformed for the Holidays for four weeks.
Weekly vendors got into the Holiday spirit, with special items and decorations for their stalls. The event also features specialty vendors selling wreaths, ornaments, and other festive decorations.
“We’ve been doing it for a long time our mom used to be a vendor here at the market," Kathryn Hunter, with Hunter Family Holiday Decor, said. "She passed away, and me and my sister took on the tradition, so it’s like a legacy.”
The first market of the year drew large crowds. Many holiday-themed businesses sold out of their goods hours before the market closed.
“It has been a great first day," Hunter said. "We could have sold a lot more if we had brought more. Business is good.”
This year’s market will run until Saturday, December 21, for the last market of 2019. The City Market will re-open in April of 2020.
