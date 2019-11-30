Area people spend Black Friday enjoying wine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - What's typically a big day of snagging deals for holiday shoppers is also a busy day for area wineries. Instead of trying to fight the crowds, many people look for picturesque views, vino, and a quieter shopping option.
Retail workers weren't the only ones staying busy on Black Friday.
"We filled up right off the bat right around noon,” Margaret Hatfield, with Mount Ida Reserve, said.
People across central Virginia spent Friday enjoying some of the best views and favorite blends that places like Mount Ida Reserve have to offer.
"Last year we were busy but we had only really been open a month and a half but now that people really know about us the word is getting out of what we're doing here we're definitely expecting it to be very busy,” Hatfield said.
Staff says the busy day can help their bottom line.
"This is going to be one of those days that will help sustain us for the week. We see a little bit of a holiday slow down after the holidays everybody wants to stay home, save a little money, digest a little bit after that big turkey meal so definitely Black Friday is a really big important push for us. We’ll also see a good sustain throughout the weekend as well,” Hatfield said.
Bill Kelsh at Michael Shaps Tasting Room says wine tasting is also a good way to spend time with family. “Families are getting to the point where they want to be doing some stuff, and going out and wineries are the perfect entertainment for that kind of a group.”
Kelsh also says Black Friday helps start the best time of year for wine sales. “If they’re hosting Christmas parties or Thanksgiving weekend parties, everyone wants to have wine there."
Mount Ida also held a grand illumination for their Christmas tree on Friday night to help kick the holidays into full swing. They plan on holding several more events throughout the holiday season.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.