Another cold weekend rainfall

Heaviest Saturday night into early Sunday

By Joshua Fitzpatrick | November 30, 2019 at 6:34 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 6:34 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Tracking a new wet weather maker this weekend.

Clouds thicken today with a few showers developing. Steady temperatures through the day and night.

Rain will be the most widespread and heaviest tonight into Sunday morning.

A lingering shower around Sunday afternoon through Monday. An average of a half inch of rain is projected.

A dry and quiet weather pattern with seasonable temperatures Tuesday through Friday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers developing. High temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday night: A cold rain with patchy fog. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Rainy morning. Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower around in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower risk. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Mostly dry. High near 50. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday through Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

The early call for next weekend is for dry and overall seasonable weather.

