Another cold weekend rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Tracking a new wet weather maker this weekend.
Clouds thicken today with a few showers developing. Steady temperatures through the day and night.
Rain will be the most widespread and heaviest tonight into Sunday morning.
A lingering shower around Sunday afternoon through Monday. An average of a half inch of rain is projected.
A dry and quiet weather pattern with seasonable temperatures Tuesday through Friday.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers developing. High temperatures in the 40s.
Saturday night: A cold rain with patchy fog. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Rainy morning. Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower around in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower risk. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Mostly dry. High near 50. Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday through Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
The early call for next weekend is for dry and overall seasonable weather.
