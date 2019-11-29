Tarps placed over base of Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - City staff members have covered up the vandalism from Thursday night at the Robert E. Lee statue.
The pedestal for the statue of the Confederate general in Charlottesville’s Market Street Park was spray painted with “Impeach Trump” and “This Is Racist” sometime late Thursday, November 28.
Officials say staff are expected to clean off the graffiti sometime Monday, December 2.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest for the vandalism of the Lee statue, as well as the statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Court Square Park. That number is 434-977-4000.
