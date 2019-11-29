Sam Brunelle extends program record with 7th consecutive double-digit scoring game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Former William Monroe basketball star Samantha Brunelle scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Notre Dame’s 69-60 loss against Florida Gulf Coast University on Thursday in the Cancun Classic.
The double-double is the second in the last three games for the Fighting Irish freshman.
Brunelle has scored in double-figures in each of the first seven games of her career, which extends her own program record, after breaking the previous mark of four.
Notre Dame (4-3) will be back in action on Friday against South Dakota State.
