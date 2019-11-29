Sam Brunelle extends program record with 7th consecutive double-digit scoring game

Former William Monroe basketball star Samantha Brunelle recorded her Notre Dame-record seventh consecutive game with double digits in scoring.

Samantha Brunelle before Notre Dame's home opener. @ndwbb (Source: @NDWBB)
By Mike Shiers | November 28, 2019 at 9:59 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:03 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Former William Monroe basketball star Samantha Brunelle scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Notre Dame’s 69-60 loss against Florida Gulf Coast University on Thursday in the Cancun Classic.

The double-double is the second in the last three games for the Fighting Irish freshman.

Brunelle has scored in double-figures in each of the first seven games of her career, which extends her own program record, after breaking the previous mark of four.

Notre Dame (4-3) will be back in action on Friday against South Dakota State.

