Rain showers may dampen weekend plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Whether it’s shopping, tailgating, or putting up Christmas decorations, today’s weather will be good for any activity. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the seasonal 50s. Clouds will build in more tonight with temperatures dropping to the low 30s.
Saturday will start cloudy, but dry, before rain showers arrive later in the day. Temperatures will be much cooler, only in the 40s. The heaviest and steadiest rain will push through late Saturday night to early Sunday. Some sleet could mix in, especially in the higher elevations. Then, periods of rain will continue, off and on, through most of Sunday. Rain totals from both days look to be between a half inch and an inch.
Mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday. Sunshine returns to the region by the middle of this week. During this time, temperatures will be near to slightly below average.
Friday: Partly sunny, seasonably cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, rain developing, mainly during the PM. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows mid 30s
Monday: Variable clouds, chilly, breezy. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.
