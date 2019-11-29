Christmas shop opens at Fluvanna Co. orchard

FLUVANNA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The Christmas Shop at Fruit Hill Orchard in Fluvanna County is officially open for the holiday season.
Many people decided to shop small and local by supporting this family-owned business on Black Friday, November 29. The shop is full of fresh cut trees, wreaths, gifts, honey and baked goods.
Christmas Shop Retail Manager Abigail Stuart says she enjoys setting the Christmas atmosphere.
"It’s just the Christmas season is so magical, and this year we've really stepped up the lights game up. We have a whole orchard row full of lights that go overhead that we turn on at dusk and it twinkles, and it’s so beautiful. It’s such a wonderful time of year," Stuart said.
The shop is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.