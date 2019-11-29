Base of Robert E. Lee statue again vandalized with graffiti

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The statue of a Confederate general in downtown Charlottesville has again been vandalized with graffiti.
Police were called out to Market Street Park around 8 p.m. Thursday, November 28. The pedestal of the Robert E. Lee statue was spray painted with, “Impeach Trump,” “This Is Racist,” and a phrase regarding “1619”.
Crime Stoppers is currently offering a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest for the vandalism of the Lee statue, or the statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Court Square Park. That number is 434-977-4000.
Granite has also been chipped away at the decorative pedestals of both statues several times.
The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating.
