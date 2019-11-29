Area businesses participate in Record Store Day on Black Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Record lovers are hitting stores across the country for a huge shopping event. Sidetracks Music is one of the hundreds of independent record stores taking part in Record Store Day Black Friday.
A few customers line up outside of sidetracks music waiting to get their hands on some special releases.
"A day like today is really special because artists can kind of put what they want out in a very like limited format and you kind of help the record stores like Cal at Sidetracks where customers come in and buy that specific record,” John Robison, owner of JBird Supply, said.
Robison, the owner of JBird Supply, is selling his coffee to Sidetracks customers. "Give good coffee to people in situations like this and yeah, it’s fun like having this collaboration with Cal."
Cal Glattfelder is the owner of Sidetracks and calls this a great day for local record stores. "Independent record stores you know promoting themselves worldwide versus running into the malls dealing with crowds just come to small shops.”
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl records are expected to outsell CDs in 2019 for the first time since the 1980s.
"It’s a surprise. I didn't see it 10 years ago but that's the way it’s going,” Glattfelder said.
"It’s just a great format. It’s kind of getting back to the analog age of music,” Robison said. "Plus you're looking at a piece of art when you buy the vinyl with the gatefold and everything it makes a really special thing to have."
Sidetracks will also be part of Small Business Saturday.
