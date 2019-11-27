CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Windy night into Thanksgiving Day morning. Strong winds to develop and increase tonight into Thursday morning across the region. Common gusts of 20-40 mph expected, but higher with elevation. High Wind Warning for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, until 1 PM Thursday. Use caution traveling. Secure loose objects and be prepared for possible downed trees and some power outages. Gusts at higher elevations 50-60 mph.
Dry and cooler for Thanksgiving Day. The holiday will feature mostly sunny skies, breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind speeds will slowly come down as we progress through the day. A nice, dry day for Black Friday with a cold start and seasonably cool afternoon. Currently the Commonwealth Football Challenge between Virginia and Virginia Tech will feature sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s.
The weekend to turn chilly and wet. Another storm system brings more rain and wind for the busy travel period, returning form the Thanksgiving holiday. Currently, a chilly rain to develop by Saturday afternoon and continue through much of Sunday. Turning windy by Sunday evening, as the storm departs to our north. Breezy and cool to start early next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, very windy, chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday, Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, breezy and more seasonable.. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, rain developing during the PM. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 30s
Monday: Variable clouds, chilly, breezy. Stray shower possible. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.