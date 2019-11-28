Sunny, breezy, and seasonal Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Happy Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny and pleasant today. Thanks to high pressure building in from the west. Wind will still be breezy as we go through the morning and mid-day hours. By tonight with high pressure overhead the wind will become calm. That combined with clear skies, will allow temperatures to fall into the low 30s. Friday will feature a fair amount of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Clouds will increase Friday night. the next weather maker takes aim at Central Virginia and the Shenandoah this weekend. Showers will move in later Saturday. However, more widespread rain is expected by Sunday. Early next week conditions will gradually improve.