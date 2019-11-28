Seasonably Cool Friday. Chilly Rain This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Happy Thanksgiving!
Clear to partly cloudy tonight, less wind and cold, as high pressure builds over the region. A nice, seasonably cool day for Black Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s for most locations. Looking nice for the Commonwealth Football Clash between Virginia and Virginia Tech, Friday at Noon.
Clouds will increase Friday night, as the next storm system takes aim at the Eastern U.S. for the weekend. A chilly rain is expected to develop, especially by Saturday afternoon, temperatures stuck in the low 40s. Its possible at the start, some sleet could occur, but it will go over to rain. Rain to continue throughout much of Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50. It will start to turn breezy Sunday night into Monday and clouds may linger to start the week. Rain amounts of a half to one inch expected at this time.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny, seasonably cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, rain developing, mainly during the PM. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 30s
Monday: Variable clouds, chilly, breezy. Stray shower possible. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.