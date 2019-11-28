Seasonably Cool Friday. Chilly Rain This Weekend

Clouds will increase Friday night, as the next storm system takes aim at the Eastern U.S. for the weekend. A chilly rain is expected to develop, especially by Saturday afternoon, temperatures stuck in the low 40s. Its possible at the start, some sleet could occur, but it will go over to rain. Rain to continue throughout much of Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50. It will start to turn breezy Sunday night into Monday and clouds may linger to start the week. Rain amounts of a half to one inch expected at this time.