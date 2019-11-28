Runners help to raise $95K during annual Turkey Trot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some runners are recovering after taking part in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Around 1,500 people laced up early Thursday, November 28, for the 38th Annual Boar’s Head Turkey Trot at the Boar’s Head Resort in Albemarle County.
Proceeds from the event benefit the University of Virginia Children's Hospital.
“Everyone’s in a really great spirit today, and thinking of the kids the whole time as well. It’s just a little extra bonus for everyone’s enthusiasm this morning,” Boar’s Head Sports Club Carly Csapo said.
“This is our 11th year to be doing it together,” runner Lisa Spradlin said. “It’s definitely a tradition.”
The goal was to raise $75,000 this year, but they exceeded that by raising $95,000. Organizers say they’ve raised $1.2 million since the race started.
