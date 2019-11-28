Friday’s game will be final Commonwealth Clash for Bud Foster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams will be squaring off with the ACC Coastal Division Championship on the line Friday.
A win would put the Cavaliers in the conference championship game for the first time in program history.
Friday’s game will be the last time the Wahoos battle Bud Foster.
The Hokies’ long-time defensive coordinator has announced he will retire at the end of this season.
Foster is the longest-tenured assistant coach at one school at the FBS level.
He’s coached in 392 games with the Hokies, including 289 as the defensive coordinator.
The Virginia Tech defense has posted a shutout in each of its last two games.
“He’s been very successful for quite a while," says UVa quarterbacks coach John Beck. "He’s a great defensive coordinator. He does a great job, both in scheme, but also in mentality. Those guys play with an edge. They play really aggressively, they play really hard for him, and I’m sure as much as anything, that’s what’s happened these last few weeks, is that they’re really playing hard for him.”
The game is the regular season finale for both teams, but since they both enter the match with a league-leading record of 8-5 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the game is the de facto play-in game for the ACC championship.
Virginia Tech has won 15-games in a row against the Cavaliers, and nineteen of the last twenty.
“You hear about it from the fans," says Beck. "They want to win badly, but every year you are here and involved in it, it takes on something more and more. Both as a coach, but also as a player. Players are back for a couple years, and they experience it. It adds more to it.”
UVa defensive coordinator Kelley Poppinga says, “When you first get here, you don’t understand how big it is, because you just haven’t been around it ever. But the more and more you’ve been around it, it means a lot to the community, the fan base, and it means a lot to us.”
Virginia and Virginia Tech will kickoff on Friday at noon at Scott Stadium.
