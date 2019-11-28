ACC Coastal Division Championship on the line in Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The 'Hoos and Hokies will be playing for all the marbles on Friday, as the longtime rivals face off in the regular season finale at Scott Stadium.
The winner of that game advances to play in the ACC Championship Game.
Fans of both teams are surely enjoying a little back-and-forth on social media, but the players are keeping quiet.
“Nothing you post on Twitter or Instagram or any of that stuff is going to make a difference in the game,” says Virginia Tech junior tight end Dalton Keene. "After the game, after you win, go for it.”
The Hokies have had that opportunity for longer than social media has existed, with fifteen wins in a row against their rivals, and 19 of the last 20.
The Cavaliers will be looking to end the streak in front of a sold out Scott Stadium.
“Those create memories," says UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "It adds to the environment. It adds to recognition to the work that they’ve put in, and I think it makes them feel special.”
UVa senior linebacker Jordan Mack says, "It’s taken leaps and bounds from when I first got here, just like the trajectory of the program has slowly been building up, and anticipating the turn of Virginia football.”
“We’re not quite sure what to expect when we pull up for the game," says UVa senior receiver Joe Reed.
"We’re hoping it will be electric on our end, but regardless, we’re just going to show up and play for each other.”
Both defenses will have to deal with dual-threat quarterbacks.
The Hokies’ offense has taken a big leap forward since sophomore Hendon Hooker took over the starting position.
“He’s very dynamic," says Mack. "He can make the offense go. We just have to focus in on our keys, and our plays, and everyone has to execute their assignment.”
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente says, “Bryce Perkins is running and throwing the ball with accuracy and confidence. He seems to keep his eyes downfield when he needs to, and can tuck it and run when he wants to. He’s a strong runner. He cuts back on people all the time.
A victory on Friday would give the Cavaliers a chance to redefine the program.
Reed says, “We have our goals set for the year, and literally, three of the four goals are within one game. Just that fact alone, what more could we ask for?”
Mendenhall adds, “This game is an important game, not only because it’s against our in-state rivals, but because it’s for a division title. When you have a chance, and your team is playing for that, after the entire season, that’s worth supporting.”
Virginia and Virginia Tech kickoff on Friday at noon at Scott Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.