Wanted Marine apprehended in Franklin Co.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Authorities have apprehended U.S. Marine Corporal Michael Brown, ending a manhunt that lasted for two weeks.
Brown, a deserter from Camp Lejeune, was taken into custody in Franklin County early Wednesday, November 27. The 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Brown, earlier this month.
The U.S. Marshals Office is expected to provide additional details later in the day.
