Wanted Marine apprehended in Franklin Co.

Authorities have apprehended U.S. Marine Corporal Michael Brown, ending a manhunt that lasted for two weeks.

Corporal Michael Brown, a deserter from Camp Lejeune, is accused in the November 9th murder of Rodney Brown (Source: WITN)
November 27, 2019 at 9:20 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 9:21 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Authorities have apprehended U.S. Marine Corporal Michael Brown, ending a manhunt that lasted for two weeks.

Brown, a deserter from Camp Lejeune, was taken into custody in Franklin County early Wednesday, November 27. The 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Brown, earlier this month.

The U.S. Marshals Office is expected to provide additional details later in the day.

