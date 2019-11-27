7 UVa Men’s Basketball beats Maine 46-26; ties program-record for fewest point allowed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The #7 Virginia men’s basketball team tied the program-record for fewest points allowed in a game, as the Cavaliers defeated Maine 46-26 at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday.
The 26 points allowed ties the mark the 'Hoos set against Rutgers in 2014.
Redshirt junior forward Jay Huff says, “(UVa Strength & Conditioning Coach Mike) Curtis challenged us to not let this team score 30, and we thought about it as the clock dwindled down. It was 4 minutes when they had 26 points, and it stayed that way for the rest of the time.”
UVa entered the game with the number-one scoring defense in the nation at 42.7 points per game, and they also led the nation in field goal percentage defense (30.2-percent).
The Black Bears shot 18.6-percent from the field (8-of-43), and made just 5-of-26 three-point attempts, while the Wahoos defense forced 21 turnovers.
Maine head coach Richard Barron says, “The two coaches that I admire the most and want to be most like are Terry Holland and Tony Bennett. When I look at everything coach Bennett does, the way he carries himself, the way he interacts with the community, he’s such a nice guy, and so freaking competitive.”
The Cavaliers made just 38.6 percent of their shots from the field, and they were held under 50 points for the third time this season, and the second game in a row.
Head coach Tony Bennett says, "We are not shooting well obviously, as a team. That stuff, you look at it for what it is, and try and not let your shooting, if you’re struggling, affect the rest of your game with your decision making and your defense, again that’s all part of it.”
Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds.
Jay Huff scored 13 points in his first start of the season.
The redshirt junior was in the starting lineup for Braxton Key, who missed the game after having surgery on his left wrist. There is no timetable for a return for Key.
Virginia (7-0) will be back in action at Purdue as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on December 4th.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.