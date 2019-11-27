Thanksgiving holiday travel underway across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - AAA is predicting a record number of travelers in the skies and on the roads this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is monitoring conditions across the commonwealth, and the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) has extra staff on hand Wednesday, November 27.
Thirty-two flights are scheduled every day this week at CHO, seven more than a typical day. Airport officials said folks could expect the busiest traffic between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Fliers should plan to arrive 90 minutes before their flight to get through security.
“Leave additional time for parking, and then as you’re doing that, make sure you have everything,” CHO Marketing Specialist Stewart Key said. “If you are worried about your flights. or anything like that, check our website at gocho.com to make sure that your flights are on time.”
Fliers should also check the TSA website to make sure they have all of the documents needed to travel.
That will help things run as smoothly as possible.
CHO isn't expecting any weather delays Wednesday, but it's better to be safe than sorry.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.