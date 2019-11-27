Students pack food crates for annual Thanksgiving Food for Families event

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - On Tuesday in Waynesboro, more students than ever packed food crates at Kroger for the annual Thanksgiving Food for Families. Almost every high school in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro helped out in some way.
The students raised 11,000 to feed 400 families across the valley. Each family will get a variety of dry goods plus canned ham and milk.
"It's the right thing to do. It's the time of the season. I enjoy giving back and just seeing this and seeing their smiles on their faces is just incredible. They're gonna make a lot of people happy,” Organizer Scott Cash said.
The community is invited to help deliver the food on Thanksgiving Day. Just go to the Wilson Memorial High School cafeteria by 7 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.