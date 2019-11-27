Stuarts Draft set to host East Rockingham Friday in region finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The top-seeded Stuarts Draft HS football team will be at home Friday night for a playoff showdown with East Rockingham for the region 2B championship.
East Rockingham has a record of 8-4.
Stuarts Draft is 11-1.
“I thought we would do pretty good this year," says Stuarts Draft senior quarterback Freddie Watkins. “I didn’t know how far we would make it but I
think we earned this."
Stuarts Draft’s only loss this season was to Riverheads early in November.
East Rockingham is coming off a win over Buckingham in the second round of the playoffs.
“They have a pretty good team," says Stuarts Draft senior linebacker Kasey Branch. “They’re going to block well but were going to stop them and be 1-0 at the end of the week.”
“We need to win the line of scrimmage on both sides," says Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. “Defensively we have to tackle well and offensively our line is going to have to maintain blocks and protect the ball. I think our kids have proved a lot of people wrong this year.”
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.