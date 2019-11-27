Rain and gusty wind for holiday travelers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Our busy travel day is getting off to a rather soggy start.
Light showers will blanket the region through the morning hours Wednesday. As we progress through the afternoon, skies will clear and the wind will increase. A high wind warning goes into effect for the Shenandoah Valley until this evening. Tree and power line damage will need to be monitored.
Thanksgiving day will feature seasonal temperatures with wall-to-wall sunshine.
Friday looks great, however, another storm system will bring more rain Saturday into Sunday.
Today: Early showers, then clearing and breezy... Highs low 60s, Lows low 40s
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and seasonal, breezy... Highs low 50s, Lows low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant... Highs mid 50s, Lows low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop... Highs low 40s, Lows mid 30s
Sunday: Cloudy, with periods of rain... Highs low 50s, Lows mid 30s
Monday: Partly sunny and cool... Highs around 50, Lows low 30s
