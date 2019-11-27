Rain ends, but winds pick up for Wednesday travelers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Travelers this morning may have run into some rain, but now the main threat for those packing their bags this holiday will be very high winds.
As we move into this evening, winds will be picking up with the passing of a cold front. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely for Central Virginia and 20-30 mph for the Valley. Gusts will be higher and up to 50 mph in the higher elevations. Use caution when traveling. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains through 1 PM tomorrow.
Winds will slowly die down as we progress into Thanksgiving Day. The holiday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Even nicer weather for Black Friday and the UVa vs Tech game with more sunshine and temps in the mid 50s.
Conditions worsen again for the upcoming weekend. Another storm system brings more rain and wind for the busy travel period. Chilly rain will begin Saturday afternoon and continue through midday Sunday. Winds will pick up again Sunday evening. We’ll get back to sunshine by the start of next work week.
Today: Clearing and windy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows around 40.
Thursday, Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal. Highs 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few PM showers. Highs mid 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 50.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50
