Potential data breach found on Charlottesville tax collections

Upon discovery, the City immediately disabled the software and alerted the responsible vendor. By early afternoon Friday, an alternate and secure payment service was activated and remains in service. The City is conducting additional research about the exact nature of the security flaw. We take matters related to securing our computer systems and the confidential information of our employees, residents, and customers very seriously. While in this case it was third-party software, the City will work to ensure that our customers are appropriately notified of the results of this investigation.