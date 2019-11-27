Officials visit crime scene before granting Jens Soering, Elizabeth Haysom parole

BEDFORD, V.A. (WSLS) - The former University of Virginia students granted parole in a high-profile murder case in Bedford County are now in immigration custody. This is the closest Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom have been to freedom in the past three decades.
John and Suzanne Peniche, from the Lynchburg area, bought the home where Elizabeth’s parents, Derek and Nancy Haysom, were murdered in 1985.
A parole board member says that they along with two investigators went back to the crime scene in September. The Peniches say they were told it would help with their decision.
"I remember they discussed, speculating on why Mr. Haysom was found where he was, why Mrs. Haysom was found where she was when the attacks most likely occurred in this dining room. But both victims were trying to exit the house,” John Peniche said.
Soering initially confessed to the killings but later recanted and had asked for parole dozens of times. He will now be deported to Germany, while Haysom will be sent back to Canada.
Information courtesy of WSLS.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.