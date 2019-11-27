Madison Co. votes to become Second Amendment sanctuary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Madison County is among the latest localities in Virginia to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The Madison County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday, November 26, to adopt the declaration. The board's chair tells NBC29 this was a citizen-driven initiative.
Several counties have voted on resolutions aimed to defend gun rights now that Democrats have said they will make gun control measures a priority during the upcoming General Assembly session.
