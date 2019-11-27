JMRL hosts 6th annual Giving Tree initiative

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some special trees are putting books in the hands of eager young readers in Charlottesville. This is the 14th year Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is hosting its Giving Tree initiative.
People can choose a card from the tree that details the age and gender of a child in need of a good read, then buy a hardcover book and drop it off at the library. The tree at the Gordon Avenue location still has several cards up for grabs.
“This program enables children to have their own book in their home and as much as we love for them to come and get books from the library and use our resources, it's really special to have something that's their very own," said JMRL Gordon Avenue branch manager Camille Thompson.
The libraries are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, but open again on Saturday and you have until December 6 to drop off a book.
