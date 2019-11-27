Hundreds of gun rights activists visit Greene County Board of Supervisors meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It was a packed house at Tuesday night's Greene County Board of Supervisors meeting. Hundreds of gun rights activists turned out hoping to encourage county leaders to pass a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The move comes after Democrats are set to have the majority in the General Assembly and could enact new guns. Citizens of Greene County say this is about protecting their gun rights.
“I’ve lived in Greene County for over 45 years and not once in 45 years have my guns ever jumped out and shot anybody,” Carolyn Feazell, a gun-rights activist, said.
On Tuesday night, supervisors in Greene discussed whether it should become the next locality to declare itself as a Second Amendment sanctuary. The move comes after this month’s elections that put Democrats in control of the statehouse.
Democratic Governor Ralph Northam has said his party's leaders will push for gun control measures.
"As a female, I am asking you not to take away my right to defend myself, I am a mother and I am a gun activist,” Kimmy Kruskamp, a gun-rights activist, said.
Others say they are in favor of some new gun legislation being passed such as red flag laws and banning bump stocks, but that Greene County shouldn't be hasty in its decision.
"I am not in favor of the board of supervisors supporting any Second Amendment resolution before the General Assembly has met to consider any new proposals regarding ownership and use,” Pete Costigan, a gun-rights activist, said.
“I can assure you my fellow Greene Countians that I will unequivocally be loyal to my oath of office and support the Second Amendment of the Constitution of this great land,” Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors did not vote on the issue on Tuesday night. It says it plans to take up the issue once again at its meeting on December 10.
