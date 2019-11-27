Groups partnering, hope to boost pet adoption

A program that helps veterans adopt pet companions is expanding in central Virginia.

November 27, 2019

The nonprofit Coming Home Well is partnering with Caring for Creatures.

The founder, a veteran himself, says his own adopted animals had an impact on him.

“It’s transformed me. My dog Athena, who I got from a shelter, has been effective enough to where my VA psychiatrist has taken me off all meds,” Coming Home Well Founder Captain Bob Abbott.

Abbott says having a pet to take care of can help veterans find a purpose after serving. According to him, the response from SPCA’s and other shelters is helping the program continue to grow.

