Groups partnering, hope to boost pet adoption

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A program that helps veterans adopt pet companions is expanding in central Virginia.
The nonprofit Coming Home Well is partnering with Caring for Creatures.
The founder, a veteran himself, says his own adopted animals had an impact on him.
“It’s transformed me. My dog Athena, who I got from a shelter, has been effective enough to where my VA psychiatrist has taken me off all meds,” Coming Home Well Founder Captain Bob Abbott.
Abbott says having a pet to take care of can help veterans find a purpose after serving. According to him, the response from SPCA’s and other shelters is helping the program continue to grow.
