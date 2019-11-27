Grocery stores get busy during Thanksgiving crunch time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving trimmings are flying off the shelves as crunch time hits.
One man picked up sugar, cinnamon, and rice for a secret rice pudding recipe for more than 40 relatives. Another shopper says she hosts a large crew as well, but will be cooking everything herself because she does not trust other's cooking.
While stores are always packed the day before a holiday, one employee says this year is even busier.
"We are staying a little bit later. We work as a team here so whoever needs help, we just pitch in and take care of it," said Reid Producer Manager Debbie Teets.
Some stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but make sure to call ahead so you do not get left out in the cold.
