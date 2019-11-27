Charlottesville Planning Commission review Capital Improvement Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Planning Commissioners are looking over the big-ticket spending items in the city’s 2021 Fiscal Budget. On Tuesday, City Manager Tarron Richardson held a work session with planning commissioners to go over the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
Some planners expressed concerns after the draft budget plans fewer dollars set aside for new sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure. Richardson plans to use funding already allocated from years past for those improvements.
"We try to think big as always, we try to think about where is the money going? Does it make sense for the strategic goals for the city from what we say we want to do? Are we achieving that in our budget?” Planning Commissioner Lyle Solla-Yates said.
The planning commission will be having a public hearing on the CIP during its regular meeting on December 10 at City Hall.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.