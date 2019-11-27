Auction to help patients, families at UVA Cancer Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Things are getting festive around the University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Staff members are coming together to decorate wreaths that have more than just one purpose.
The wreathes are part of a yearly auction that helps patients and their families get things like food and gas while they have to deal with cancer treatments.
“We were overwhelmed with donations. One wreath turned into four wreathes, because we had too many for a single wreath," Emily Cain said.
“We weren’t much in the Christmas spirit until we came in and saw all the lovely wreathes, and the beautiful sentiment behind these wreaths,” UVA Cancer Center Volunteer Cindy Swink said. “Each one is unique, so there’s something here for everyone.”
Melonie Napier created a wreath in honor of her friend currently battling breast cancer. At first Napier didn't think she had the time for the craft project, but then something changed: "Time is precious and I immediately felt guilty for saying that, and thought about my friend and the joy that she is embracing during her battle with breast cancer," she said.
The website for UVA’s 9th Annual Cancer Center Wreath Auction is set to go live Friday, November 29. The community-wide event runs for a week.
