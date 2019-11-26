AM Showers. Windy Wednesday for Travel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Quick shot of some Morning showers Wednesday, while still mild, it turns very windy! Currently for Wednesday a Wind Advisory is in place for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. This may be expanded. A large storm working from the plain states to the Great Lakes, will drive a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern states by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Southwesterly then westerly winds with gusts of 20-40 mph and higher gusts of 50 to 60 in the higher elevations are expected, especially by the afternoon. Secure loose outdoor objects and be prepared for possible downed trees and some power outages. It will remain windy overnight into Thanksgiving Day morning, before wind speeds start to come down.
While windy, still mild in the 60s for Wednesday, before temperatures cool back down to more seasonable to seasonably chilly levels in the upper 40s and low 50s for Thanksgiving Day Thursday and Black Friday. Both days dry. Currently the Commonwealth Football Challenge between Virginia and Virginia Tech will feature sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
This weekend, another storm system will approach the East coast, bringing us a chilly rain Saturday and some more rain on Sunday. Temperatures look to cool again, early next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows mid 40s.
Wednesday: Early AM showers, then clearing and windy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows around 40.
Thursday, Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, breezy and more seasonable.. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, rain developing. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s
Monday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
