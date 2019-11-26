AM Showers. Windy Wednesday for Travel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Quick shot of some Morning showers Wednesday, while still mild, it turns very windy! Currently for Wednesday a Wind Advisory is in place for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. This may be expanded. A large storm working from the plain states to the Great Lakes, will drive a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern states by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Southwesterly then westerly winds with gusts of 20-40 mph and higher gusts of 50 to 60 in the higher elevations are expected, especially by the afternoon. Secure loose outdoor objects and be prepared for possible downed trees and some power outages. It will remain windy overnight into Thanksgiving Day morning, before wind speeds start to come down.