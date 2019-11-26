Woman turns homeless, pregnant woman’s life around after seeing her crying on Atlanta street

November 26, 2019 at 6:53 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:53 AM

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) - A Georgia woman is being called a hero for supporting and helping a homeless, pregnant woman to get back on her feet.

Anna Szabo stopped Tuesday on an Atlanta street to talk with 19-year-old Jami Curtis, who had been all alone and crying, but her act of kindness didn’t stop there.

Anna Szabo, right, helped 19-year-old Jami Curtis, who is pregnant and a victim of domestic violence, find a place to live after four months on the streets.
"She just looked at me, and she said, ‘I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m homeless. I’m pregnant. I have nowhere to go,’” Szabo said. "We all need grace, and we all need kindness.”

Curtis says she is a victim of domestic violence and has been homeless for four months.

"I’ve been sleeping outside in the cold on the concrete. There’s a lot of sex trafficking going on and stuff like that,” she said.

Szabo, who was herself homeless 10 years ago, took to Facebook and asked for help from a homeless shelter. An outpouring of support flooded in, and within three hours, someone called her with information on an available room at Solomon’s Temple, a shelter for pregnant women and moms.

"I'm just thankful, honestly,” Curtis said. "I don't know how long it's been since I actually cared for myself."

On Saturday, Szabo took Curtis to get her hair done at Atlanta Hair Genius Collection. Stylist Kimberly Summerlin volunteered her services.

With a roof now over her head, Curtis is making plans for the future. She writes everything in her journal and plans to save money for her baby.
"I have two boys, and I don’t know what I’d do without my parents. So, I wanted to help,” Summerlin said.

With a roof now over her head, Curtis is making plans for the future. She writes everything in her journal and says she plans to pay Summerlin back when gets a job. She is also going to save money for her baby.

Szabo checks on Curtis several times a day to make sure she is doing well.

"We talk to her in a big way about her future, so she knows what’s happening is only the beginning of a beautiful new journey,” Szabo said.

