UVa Coach Bronco Mendenhall grows playoff beard for stretch run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Baseball and Hockey players are known for their playoff beards. Once you’re in the playoffs, you don’t shave until you lose.
UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall, a baseball fan, is taking a page out of that playbook.
About a month ago Mendenhall decided he wouldn’t shave until his team loses.
Virginia has since won three straight, beating North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Liberty.
Mendenhall told his players a month ago these final four games of the regular season are like the playoffs.
“The beard stays as long as we’re winning,” says Mendenhall. “I think Holly has mixed feelings. It’s just fun. There’s no real significance other than just one more thing to celebrate the successes of our team. I thought that was the right way to frame the finish of our year. With a chance to get to the Coastal championship each game became even more important than the next and the players have taken it that way.”
“There’s very few times I see him grow out the beard,” says UVa senior linebacker Jordan Mack. “Last time I saw it was my first year of fall camp. It’s pretty fun to see him take on that mentality and sacrafice his wife’s wishes for us.”
Virginia hosts Virginia Tech Friday at noon. The winner wins the ACC’s Coastal Division and advances to the ACC championship game.
