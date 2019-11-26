Traffic fatality resulting from two-vehicle crash on November 17

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police Department reports that, following the two-vehicle crash at the eastbound ramp for I-64 at Richmond Road that occurred on Sunday, November 17 at approximately 6:50 pm, 61-year old Terry Beams, of Charlottesville, died on Saturday. Mr. Beams was the driver of a black 2000 Toyota sedan that was struck by a black Buick SUV while attempting to make a left turn on the flashing yellow arrow onto I-64.