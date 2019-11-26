Rain, wind may affect holiday travel plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -Enjoying a mild, sunny Tuesday afternoon before clouds and showers arrive going into Wednesday. A large storm system currently working through the middle of the country will continue to move eastward over the next couple of days. While the main low pressure center moves northeast, toward the Great Lakes, the associated cold front will move toward the Mid-Atlantic. Clouds will become more numerous ahead of the system this evening, leading to a milder overnight period. Rain showers will eventually develop around the time of the AM commute Wednesday. Showers will be light and will mot last long.
The bigger threat from this storm will be high winds. Wednesday afternoon, winds will pick up considerably as the actually front blows through. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are likely, with gusts as high as 35 mph or even more in higher elevations. Winds remain gusty through Wednesday night, before slightly calming Thanksgiving Day. The weather will be fairly nice for the holiday itself with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Similar conditions will follow for Black Friday and UVA game day.
Another storm system bring additional rain and wind for the upcoming weekend. As of now, rain looks most likely later Saturday to midday Sunday. Winds will be breezier on Sunday, too. Conditions will improve by the following Monday.
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs low 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Wednesday: Early showers, then clearing and windy. Highs mid 60s. Lows around 40.
Thursday, Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few PM showers. Highs mid 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.
