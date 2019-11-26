Rain, wind may affect holiday travel plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -Enjoying a mild, sunny Tuesday afternoon before clouds and showers arrive going into Wednesday. A large storm system currently working through the middle of the country will continue to move eastward over the next couple of days. While the main low pressure center moves northeast, toward the Great Lakes, the associated cold front will move toward the Mid-Atlantic. Clouds will become more numerous ahead of the system this evening, leading to a milder overnight period. Rain showers will eventually develop around the time of the AM commute Wednesday. Showers will be light and will mot last long.