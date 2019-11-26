Police investigate vandalism near Lake Monticello

LAKE MONTICELLO, V.A. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vandalism near Lake Monticello. One neighbor caught the whole thing on camera.
Six families woke up Saturday morning to their vehicles covered in hateful messages and inappropriate images. Now, they're looking for answers.
Home surveillance shows a person spray painting profanity on John and Penny Presti's RV just after midnight on Saturday.
"We covered it up real fast so parents didn't have to explain what was on the front of this camper,” Penny said.
The Presti's were not alone. They were one of six families who woke up Saturday to find their vehicles covered in black spray paint.
"We received a message from a friend of ours that said ‘hey, your cars been spray-painted’, so we were like ‘are you serious?’ - we thought it was a joke,” Lauren Childers, whose Toyota Sedan was vandalized, said. "I’ve never actually seen this type of mischief happen, the spray painting like on personal property it was very upsetting to find.”
Some of the damage could cost thousands.
"We've had people say it could cost up to $10,000 to paint the whole entire camper just so it’s presentable again,” Penny said.
Luckily Jose Hernandez, with DetailMeNow, is offering to clean the graffiti off his neighbor’s vehicles free of charge. “It’s a little further than just cleaning. I’m here to help my community and that’s what I figure if someone’s been targeted by such a malicious crime like that the only right thing to do is to offer something for free.”
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers that number is 434-977-4000.
